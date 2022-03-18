Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On Enjoying The Confident, Winning Wolves

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss his column on why this is a confident Timberwolves team worth enjoying the rest of the season — whatever the final outcome may be. We get into how the Wolves have gotten here and what that final outcome might end up looking like. Topics in our conversation today include but are not limited to:

— Karl-Anthony Towns’ ratification tour and acknowledging that individual accolades matter to him

— The Wolves officially having exceeded everyone’s preseason win total expectations

— The Jaden McDaniels injury and the path(s) the Wolves have to replacing his minutes and production

— Looking at the final 11 games of the season

— The Wolves developing a Memphis Grizzlies-like confidence

— Malik Beasley’s unexpected and unprecedented resurgence over the past three months

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).