Wolvescast 186: The Shoes Come Off

This Timberwolves season continues to be a blast. The team is now eleven games above .500 with eleven games remaining in the regular season! Karl Towns had one of the best offensive performances in the entire league this week as he scored a franchise record 60 points. Scott and Neil dig into his record-setting game and consider the peaks he’s reaching. Also Jaden McDaniels’ injury, the upcoming schedule, the rip-through move, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by the NBAPA’s Anti-Bullying Task Force

