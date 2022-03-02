 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Beat Warriors Without Edwards

By Dane Moore
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, fueled by 39 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, and played without Anthony Edwards. The Wolves have now come out of the NBA All-Star break with three wins in four games against a tough schedule. Things are clicking into place for KAT and DLo after the break, and the bench group has effectively been waiting in the wings.

  • KAT goes off for 39 points in a higher usage role in Ant’s absence
  • DLo is getting to the rim and play his best brand of offense since the All Star break
  • The value of the Chris Paul rip through from DLo
  • Jordan McLaughlin’s evolving role and growing effectiveness as the season goes on
  • Malik Beasley shooting 48% from 3 over the past month on crazy volume
  • An Anthony Edwards injury update
