Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Beat Warriors Without Edwards

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, fueled by 39 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, and played without Anthony Edwards. The Wolves have now come out of the NBA All-Star break with three wins in four games against a tough schedule. Things are clicking into place for KAT and DLo after the break, and the bench group has effectively been waiting in the wings.
- KAT goes off for 39 points in a higher usage role in Ant’s absence
- DLo is getting to the rim and play his best brand of offense since the All Star break
- The value of the Chris Paul rip through from DLo
- Jordan McLaughlin’s evolving role and growing effectiveness as the season goes on
- Malik Beasley shooting 48% from 3 over the past month on crazy volume
- An Anthony Edwards injury update
