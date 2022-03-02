Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Beat Warriors Without Edwards

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, fueled by 39 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, and played without Anthony Edwards. The Wolves have now come out of the NBA All-Star break with three wins in four games against a tough schedule. Things are clicking into place for KAT and DLo after the break, and the bench group has effectively been waiting in the wings.

KAT goes off for 39 points in a higher usage role in Ant’s absence

DLo is getting to the rim and play his best brand of offense since the All Star break

The value of the Chris Paul rip through from DLo

Jordan McLaughlin’s evolving role and growing effectiveness as the season goes on

Malik Beasley shooting 48% from 3 over the past month on crazy volume

An Anthony Edwards injury update

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).