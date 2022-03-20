Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Wolves Beat The Bucks Again

On today’s show, we break down the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night — their 11th win in 13 games since the All Star break. Even though the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Wolves continued their recent trend of taking care of whoever the schedule presents. Topics on today’s show include:
- Effectively turning focus from Giannis to Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday
- The Wolves are showing layers of perimeter defense, even with Jaden McDaniels currently removed from the mix
- Leaning in to the Patrick Beverley identity, not shying away from opponents
- Reflecting on the Wolves having a top-10 defense 72 games into the season and what that has unlocked
- Naz Reid as a high volume roll man
- Controlling their destiny to the 5 or 6 seed now that Dallas and Denver are within range
