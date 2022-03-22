Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Mavs Takedown The Wolves

On today’s show, we get into the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-point loss on the road in Dallas on Monday night. A game where the Mavs effectively slowed down Karl-Anthony Towns, while the Wolves struggle to contain Luka Doncic’s playmaking. With a rematch against Dallas coming on Friday, we focus this episode on the tactics the Wolves and Mavs used against eachother, so as to be able to estimate what the rematch might look like. Topics include:

A new defensive scheme utilized by Dallas to take KAT’s driving game away

The Wolves losing the non-KAT minutes and the Mavs dominating in the non-Luka minutes

Wolves switch coverages against Luka in the second half and find some defensive success

Taurean Prince continues to step up, but they missed Jaden McDaniels in this one

Jarred Vanderbilt’s role and effectiveness continuing to shrink

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).