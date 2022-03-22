Patrick Beverley Fined $20,000 For On-Court Altercation

The NBA announced earlier this morning that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill had both been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation from this past Saturday’s game at Target Center.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ulnqb6HwWS — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 22, 2022

As you might remember, both Beverley and Hill were also ejected from the game, and now they have been fined as well. Serge Ibaka (who played a fairly big role in this altercation) was assessed a technical foul during the game, but was not disqualified nor was he fined.

These latest fines aren’t all that surprising, as players usually receive some sort of a fine after games that they get ejected from. Neither Pat Bev nor George Hill originally instigated this situation (that was Taurean Prince and Ibaka), but each guy quickly came to defend his teammate, which resulted in the ejections and now financial slaps on the wrist.

There’s not much more to say about that situation that took place on Saturday at Target Center, but since Patrick Beverley was in the news today, I wanted to take a second to share this highlight from last night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks because 1) it’s awesome and 2) it’s impossible to overstate just how important Patrick Beverley has been to the Timberwolves this season:

Patrick Beverley strips Luka Doncic, then hits the game-tying transition 3 pic.twitter.com/fPi23T0GNQ — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 22, 2022

Minnesota’s starting guard will now be a little lighter in the wallet, but I don’t imagine that will slow him down whatsoever from continuing to be the Timberwolves’ heart and soul on the court.