Overseas Lynx Heading Into Cup Contention

Minnesota basketball is ramping on for both women’s and men’s teams.

By Leo Sun
Fenerbahce Safiport v Spar Girona - FIBA Women’s Europa League Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Though many Minnesota basketball fans are anxiously awaiting the fate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, there are a handful of Minnesota Lynx players who are currently battling for league cup honors overseas. Let’s take a look at what’s going on:

*All stats/info current as of 3/23

Kayla McBride

Fenerbahçe | Heading to Turkish Cup Semi-Finals
31 GP | 31.6 MPG | 16.6 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 3.3 APG | 0.8 SPG | 0.2 BPG
47.3 FG% | 41.8 3P% | 94.9 FT%

KMac continues to hoop at such an high (and efficient) level for a rock solid Fenerbahçe team which includes Satou Sabally, Elizabeth Williams, Amanda Zahui B, among many others. She’s right at the cusp of a 50/40/90 season and achieve that during her semi-finals match later this week.

Rennia Davis

Elitzur Holon | Heading to Israeli Cup Finals
14 GP | 33.2 MPG | 19.4 PPG | 12.1 RPG | 2.1 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.5 BPG
50.7 FG% | 45.7 3P% | 82.4 FT%

The rookie combo forward missed the entire 2021 Lynx season due to a left foot stress fracture. After going over a year without having played a professional basketball game, Rennia Davis warmed up in an Australian league before signing with a more competitive Israeli team. Davis is playing an integral part for Elitzur Holon averaging a double-double while showcasing her ability to knock down shots from the perimeter (45.7% on 35 attempts). She’ll be facing off this week in the Israeli Cup finals potentially against...

Crystal Dangerfield

Elitzur Ramla | Currently in Israeli Cup Semi-Finals
13 GP | 36.8 MPG | 16.2 PPG | 5.5 RPG | 5.0 APG | 2.1 SPG | 0.0 BPG
39.7 FG% | 40.0 3P% | 92.6 FT%

Our favorite diminutive point guard has been playing well for Elitzur Ramla, who’s currently in the Israeli Cup semi-finals. Dangerfield rebounds extremely well given her size and position and is a hawk on the defensive end. She’ll look to build on a 21-point performance in a critical game 3 against Hapoel Rishon LeZion next week.

Bridget Carleton

A.S. Ramat HaSharon | Israeli League
22 GP | 37.1 MPG | 18.9 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 3.6 APG | 1.9 SPG | 0.8 BPG
43.7 FG% | 40.1 3P% | 88.0 FT%

The do-it-all Canadian wing is putting together solid box score numbers in her overseas campaign. Most encouraging is her perimeter shooting numbers, converting on 59 of 147 three point attempts. Carleton is likely to be a key cog in the Lynx rotation this season and hopefully she can carry this momentum forward.

Jessica Shepard

Dinamo Sassari | Italian league
23 GP | 39.0 MPG | 27.4 PPG | 16.6 RPG | 2.3 APG | 1.4 SPG | 0.3 BPG
49.4 FG% | 33.3 3P% | 73.7 FT%

Jess has been putting up video game numbers all season in Italy. She hasn’t been experiencing the team success that you’d like to see (Dinamo Sassari is 10-11), but it shouldn’t be to the fault of Shepard. Her spot on the Lynx roster isn’t locked in especially given the addition of Angel McCoughtry, but she’s proving that she’s in fine form.

Natasha Mack (Training camp contract)

AZS Lublin | Heading to Polish league Semi-Finals
7 GP | 22.7 MPG | 16.0 PPG | 8.7 RPG | 1.3 APG | 0.7 SPG | 1.4 BPG
59.7 FG% | 60.7 FT%

Natasha Mack was one of my favorite players going into the 2021 draft. She’s a solid paint presence on the defensive end and is on her second deal with the Lynx. It’s entirely possible her name pops up again give Napheesa Collier’s absence in the frontcourt this season.

Yvonne Turner (Training camp contract)

Mersin | Currently in Turkish Cup Semi-Finals
5 GP | 23.7 MPG | 9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 2.6 APG | 1.8 SPG | 1.4 BPG
53.0 FG% | 40.0 3P% | 75.0 FT%

Turner was a DNP in their Mersin’s quarterfinal game win which I believe moves them into the semi-finals. The 34-year-old guard hasn’t played in the WNBA since she finished a 3-year career with the Phoenix Mercury back in 2019. It seems unlikely Turner will make the final roster, but her card could be useful to file away for future use.

