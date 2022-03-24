Overseas Lynx Heading Into Cup Contention

Though many Minnesota basketball fans are anxiously awaiting the fate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, there are a handful of Minnesota Lynx players who are currently battling for league cup honors overseas. Let’s take a look at what’s going on:
*All stats/info current as of 3/23
Kayla McBride
Fenerbahçe | Heading to Turkish Cup Semi-Finals
31 GP | 31.6 MPG | 16.6 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 3.3 APG | 0.8 SPG | 0.2 BPG
47.3 FG% | 41.8 3P% | 94.9 FT%
KMac continues to hoop at such an high (and efficient) level for a rock solid Fenerbahçe team which includes Satou Sabally, Elizabeth Williams, Amanda Zahui B, among many others. She’s right at the cusp of a 50/40/90 season and achieve that during her semi-finals match later this week.
Kayla McBuckets went to work in the #EuroLeagueWomen Quarter-Finals:— EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) March 11, 2022
17 PPG | 3.5 APG | Final Four @kaymac_2123 x @fbkadinbasket pic.twitter.com/63qkDMvR45
Rennia Davis
Elitzur Holon | Heading to Israeli Cup Finals
14 GP | 33.2 MPG | 19.4 PPG | 12.1 RPG | 2.1 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.5 BPG
50.7 FG% | 45.7 3P% | 82.4 FT%
The rookie combo forward missed the entire 2021 Lynx season due to a left foot stress fracture. After going over a year without having played a professional basketball game, Rennia Davis warmed up in an Australian league before signing with a more competitive Israeli team. Davis is playing an integral part for Elitzur Holon averaging a double-double while showcasing her ability to knock down shots from the perimeter (45.7% on 35 attempts). She’ll be facing off this week in the Israeli Cup finals potentially against...
300+ days since her last organized 5-on-5 game action, @Legend_Hooper went off in her 2nd game with the @SydUniFlames— Leo S (@Y0Leo) January 23, 2022
26 mins
21 pts (9/18 FG)
13 rebs
1 stl
3 threes (3/4)
.750 eFG%@minnesotalynx | @Lynx_PR | @canishoopus pic.twitter.com/pxhbZJ5hxI
Crystal Dangerfield
Elitzur Ramla | Currently in Israeli Cup Semi-Finals
13 GP | 36.8 MPG | 16.2 PPG | 5.5 RPG | 5.0 APG | 2.1 SPG | 0.0 BPG
39.7 FG% | 40.0 3P% | 92.6 FT%
Our favorite diminutive point guard has been playing well for Elitzur Ramla, who’s currently in the Israeli Cup semi-finals. Dangerfield rebounds extremely well given her size and position and is a hawk on the defensive end. She’ll look to build on a 21-point performance in a critical game 3 against Hapoel Rishon LeZion next week.
11 days ago, Crystal Dangerfield made her overseas debut with Elitzur Ramla and balled OUT— Leo S (@Y0Leo) February 8, 2022
18 points
6 rebounds
6 assists
2 steals
Multiple game-sealing plays@crystald2_ | @minnesotalynx pic.twitter.com/LEi38prMA7
Bridget Carleton
A.S. Ramat HaSharon | Israeli League
22 GP | 37.1 MPG | 18.9 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 3.6 APG | 1.9 SPG | 0.8 BPG
43.7 FG% | 40.1 3P% | 88.0 FT%
The do-it-all Canadian wing is putting together solid box score numbers in her overseas campaign. Most encouraging is her perimeter shooting numbers, converting on 59 of 147 three point attempts. Carleton is likely to be a key cog in the Lynx rotation this season and hopefully she can carry this momentum forward.
Jessica Shepard
Dinamo Sassari | Italian league
23 GP | 39.0 MPG | 27.4 PPG | 16.6 RPG | 2.3 APG | 1.4 SPG | 0.3 BPG
49.4 FG% | 33.3 3P% | 73.7 FT%
Jess has been putting up video game numbers all season in Italy. She hasn’t been experiencing the team success that you’d like to see (Dinamo Sassari is 10-11), but it shouldn’t be to the fault of Shepard. Her spot on the Lynx roster isn’t locked in especially given the addition of Angel McCoughtry, but she’s proving that she’s in fine form.
Il miglior quintetto per valutazione della 23ª giornata della Techfind Serie ️1️⃣— Lega Basket Femminile (@legabasketfem) March 14, 2022
Sara Crudo - @geasbasket
Maggie Lucas - @dinamo_sassari
Jessica Shepard - @dinamo_sassari
Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah - Faenza
Brianna Turner - @Virtusbo #LBFLIVE pic.twitter.com/Zw042BruPL
Natasha Mack (Training camp contract)
AZS Lublin | Heading to Polish league Semi-Finals
7 GP | 22.7 MPG | 16.0 PPG | 8.7 RPG | 1.3 APG | 0.7 SPG | 1.4 BPG
59.7 FG% | 60.7 FT%
Natasha Mack was one of my favorite players going into the 2021 draft. She’s a solid paint presence on the defensive end and is on her second deal with the Lynx. It’s entirely possible her name pops up again give Napheesa Collier’s absence in the frontcourt this season.
Natasha Mack z Pszczółka Polski-Cukier @AZSUMCSLublin - MVP 20. tygodnia ⤵️@EnergaSA @GrupaLOTOS @BankPekaoSA #Suzuki— Energa Basket Liga Kobiet (@BLKpl) February 22, 2022
#EnergaBasketLigaKobiet pic.twitter.com/fOCxHQUJHc
Yvonne Turner (Training camp contract)
Mersin | Currently in Turkish Cup Semi-Finals
5 GP | 23.7 MPG | 9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 2.6 APG | 1.8 SPG | 1.4 BPG
53.0 FG% | 40.0 3P% | 75.0 FT%
Turner was a DNP in their Mersin’s quarterfinal game win which I believe moves them into the semi-finals. The 34-year-old guard hasn’t played in the WNBA since she finished a 3-year career with the Phoenix Mercury back in 2019. It seems unlikely Turner will make the final roster, but her card could be useful to file away for future use.
The Minnesota Lynx have signed free agents Yvonne Turner and Natasha Mack to training camp contracts. pic.twitter.com/YwvPkRJ1c9— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) February 18, 2022
