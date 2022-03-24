Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Flaming Out Against The Suns

On today’s show, we get into the Minnesota Timberwolves home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, their second loss in a row. As the level of competition has improved and the stakes keep getting higher, the Wolves have struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. So we get into the road blocks the Wolves have been hitting defensively and also look for ways than can get a little more offensively, specifically from Anthony Edwards.

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton’s 4th quarter take over

Is adding defense still the Wolves biggest need?

Holding Anthony Edwards accountable for his play, even through the knee injury

What is the cost of Karl-Anthony Towns’ consistent trouble with fouls?

Is Jarred Vanderbilt has a bounce back game, and asking the question: Is Vando the power forward of the future?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).