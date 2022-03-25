Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On Ant’s Knee + KAT’s All NBA Case + The Future At PF

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss his most recent column on Anthony Edwards’ significant drop in production since returning from his knee injury. Beyond that, we get into the case Karl-Anthony Towns for making an All-NBA team and the significant impact that could have on building the roster going forward. And we also get into Jarred Vanderbilt’s recent play and wonder if he might be the Minnesota Timberwolves power forward of the future.

Where we’ve seen Edwards play drop off since his return from injury

Towns case for All NBA, why he’ll likely get it and why that could significantly benefit the Wolves from a roster construction standpoint

DLo’s recent play and how he might fit into the big picture

Vanderbilt, Prince, McDaniels and the future of the power forward position

In case you missed it — here’s Britt’s latest article: