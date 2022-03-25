Wolvescast 187: Tech Talk

As the regular season winds down the competition has ramped up! Suddenly the Timberwolves are playing against much tougher teams just weeks away from the playoffs. This episode of Wolvescast features Scott and Neil discussing how this coupled with a few injuries and an alarming number of technical fouls is shaping the end of the season. Also, three point records, Worried/Not Worried, rule changes, Elston Turner a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Timberwolves Traditionalists

