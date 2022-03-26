Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Winning The Rematch Against Dallas

On today’s show, we breakdown the Minnesota Timberwolves win in their rematch against the Mavericks on Friday night. After struggling to find a coverage to get the ball out of Luka Doncic’s hands on Monday, on Friday the Wolves effectively switched up coverages and tried to make someone else beat them. In the process, Jordan McLaughlin was a hidden gem and, unfortunately, Malik Beasley caught an injury that appeared to be serious.
- A different defensive coverage plan designed to get the ball out of Luka’s hands, and the role Karl-Anthony Towns played in making that happen
- Jordan McLaughlin, Chris Finch muse and plus-minus maestro
- How will the Wolves go about replacing Malik Beasley’s minutes if he has to miss time?
- D’Angelo Russell caught in another offensive lull, and why the Wolves need him to breakthrough prior to the playoffs
