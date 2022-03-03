 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Timberwolves Hot Start Out Of The All Star Break

By Dane Moore
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves hot start out of the All-Star break. Dane and Britt get into what has clicked together since the break and what remains up in the air. After a difficult schedule through February, 19 games remain and the expectations keep rising. Topics on today’s pod include:

  • Starting 3-1 out of the break, with wins over Memphis, Cleveland and Golden State
  • How we’re thinking about the Anthony Edwards injury going forward
  • The Wolves having multiple levels of depth, not only on the bench but also at the top of the pecking order
  • The play of Jordan McLaughlin, Malik Beasley and the Wolves’ bench over the past month
  • Would Golden State or Memphis be a better first round matchup for the Wolves?
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

