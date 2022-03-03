Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Timberwolves Hot Start Out Of The All Star Break

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves hot start out of the All-Star break. Dane and Britt get into what has clicked together since the break and what remains up in the air. After a difficult schedule through February, 19 games remain and the expectations keep rising. Topics on today’s pod include:
- Starting 3-1 out of the break, with wins over Memphis, Cleveland and Golden State
- How we’re thinking about the Anthony Edwards injury going forward
- The Wolves having multiple levels of depth, not only on the bench but also at the top of the pecking order
- The play of Jordan McLaughlin, Malik Beasley and the Wolves’ bench over the past month
- Would Golden State or Memphis be a better first round matchup for the Wolves?
Loading comments...