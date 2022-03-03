WNBA Announces National Broadcast Schedule

The WNBA continues to march forward towards receiving more of the national spotlight that they deserve. They league released a statement sharing that 25 games (including the All-Star game) in particular will be featured on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, and an potentially up to 27 more games in the postseason. Most other games will also be available via CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Prime Video, and Facebook Watch. This is certainly a step in the right direction and hopefully they will continue to get even more opportunities moving forward. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert continues:

“ESPN has been a stalwart broadcast partner for the WNBA for 26 consecutive years, and we are grateful they, in partnership with Google are providing significant opportunities to view WNBA games in 2022... From tip-off weekend through our expanded postseason, ESPN and Google are continuing to serve our growing fan base and providing an enormous national platform for WNBA players and fans.”

The Minnesota Lynx in particular will be participating in just 4 of these 24 games. The 2021 runner-up Phoenix Mercury and semi-finalists Connecticut Sun each have the most with 8, the Las Vegas Aces and two most recent champions Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm all have 6, the Washington Mystics missed last year’s postseason and get 5, the New York Liberty have 3, while Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings get just 1. Absent are the ever re-building Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream. A bit of disrespect for the franchise who is tied for the most championships in league history, but they are certainly used it.

I broke down the full Lynx schedule in more detail in December and although things might look a bit different considering the roster shakeups that various teams went through, take a peep below. The season will kick-off against the Seattle Storm on Friday, May 6 at 9:00 CT.