Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Five Things We Were Wrong About This Season w/ Jace Frederick

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Jace Frederick of The St. Paul Pioneer Press to discuss the five things this season that they were most wrong about. Dane and Jace each run through their five things that have most caught them by surprise. Topics include:

Before we get to our lists, some discussion about battling Denver for the six seed in the West and whether or not the Wolves can catch the Nuggets

The Wolves finding offensive success without KAT having a massive usage rate

How many wins strong coaching can add

Jordan McLaughlin’s emergence as a consistent rotation player

The Wolves’ shot selection this year

Managing to have a competent defense without having substantial size or frontcourt depth

The importance of Jarred Vanderbilt

How important is getting the six seed?

And much, much more

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).