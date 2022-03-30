Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 69 - New Co-Host Doug West Talks NBA Career, Timberwolves, and March Madness

Today is an exciting day as the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast is gaining a fantastic new co-host. Doug West, yes THAT Doug West, joins Brendan Hedtke as the full-time co-host for the show. Doug played 9 seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves in his career and was part of the inaugural Timberwolves season in 1989-90.

On today’s show, Doug and Brendan talk about Doug’s career in the NBA, the stops he made throughout his coaching career, and chat about a flurry of Timberwolves topics, including:

Just how good can Anthony Edwards be?

Does KAT have a case for All-NBA

Patrick Beverley’s insanity

The Wolves’ playoff push

Doug’s connection to Chris Finch and Nick Nurse

and so much more!

Please leave a rating and subscribe/follow the podcast on your favorite platform!