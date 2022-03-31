Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Raptors Beat Wolves With Their Own Game

On today’s show, we discuss the Toronto Raptors beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at their own game — forcing turnovers, getting offensive rebounds and making 3s. It was also another game where Karl-Anthony Towns got removed by Toronto’s aggressive coverage on him. So we also ask the question of how the Wolves can raise KAT’s usage through the aggressive coverage. We also talk D’Angelo Russell’s extended stretch of cold shooting and get into how the bench is taking form after losing Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley to injuries.

Can the Wolves get more from KAT when he’s aggressively being doubled?

DLo’s down, then up, then down production chart this season, and how it has been the opposite of the Wolves defense’s production arc

The role defense will play in Jaylen Nowell being in the playoff rotation

The Wolves have been outscored by 76 points in the three games Malik Beasley has missed this season

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).