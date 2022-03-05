Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Wax The Thunder

On today’s show, we dig into what we can from a lopsided, 37-point win by the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. This episode focuses a lot on the Wolves bench, who continued a trend of excellent play of late in tonight’s game. And with that, we look into the offseason outlook of Taurean Prince and Naz Reid, who can both become free agents this summer. Other topics today include:

The Wolves bench players think they have the best bench in the NBA. Do they?

An offseason outlook for Taurean Prince and Naz Reid, both of whom can become free agents this summer

Malik Beasley getting more time next to Karl-Anthony Towns in Anthony Edwards’ injury absence

The growth of the JMac and Naz two-man combination over the last three years

