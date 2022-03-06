Dane Moore NBA Podcast: That’s 4 In A Row For The Wolves

On today’s show, we get into the Minnesota Timberwolves fourth consecutive win. This time against a short-handed Portland Trail Blazers team that had absolutely no answers for Karl-Anthony Towns. In this episode, we dig into the reemergence of Jaylen Nowell, highlight the differences for Jaden McDaniels since moving into the starting lineup and look at how KAT has evolved as a leader this season.

Jaylen Nowell is back

What sort of role makes sense for Nowell once the roster gets back to full strength?

Jaden McDaniels in the starting lineup, and how we’ve seen the steps he was taking on the bench translate to a starting role

KAT’s recent dominance from 2-point range, and how he’s unlocked that by leaning more into the drive rather than the post up

KAT in his own words on how he has evolved as a leader

