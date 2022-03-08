Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Fire Up The T-Shirt Cannon, That’s 5 In A Row

On today’s show, we dig into the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 5th straight win, a 43-point victory over the debris left in Portland. The story of the game felt more like the environment at Target Center tonight, and the new-found idea that the Wolves might actually have something that represents a home court advantage for the first time in decades. We also get into KAT’s continued dominance, and wonder if KAT’s 3-point volume increasing might bring him to another level.

How the Minnesota fanbase is latching on to this Wolves team, and asking what the real value of a home court advantage is

KAT’s ability to get his whenever he wants this year after adding the drive game to his bag

Should we be concerned about KAT’s 3-point volume significantly dipping?

Continuing this run into an upcoming road trip against Orlando, Miami and San Antonio

