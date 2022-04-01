Wolvescast 188: False Spring

After dropping back to back games on the road the Wolves are essentially locked into the 7th seed of the Western Conference playoff picture. They’ll compete against the Los Angeles Clippers for the right to play in a real series! We chat about the timely return of Paul George and how confident we are in that matchup. Also a Beasley/McDaniels injury update, Karl Towns’ All-NBA case, chillingly cold takes, the Twin Cities Senior Expo, a game and more.

