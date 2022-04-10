Game Preview #82: Wolves vs. Bulls

Game Info

Who: Chicago Bulls (45-36) at Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35)

When: 7:30pm CST

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio

Line: Wolves -7 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

What to Watch For

I’m not going to fill this post with a big, thorough, thoughtful game breakdown when both of these teams are set in their playoff positions and are resting most, if not all, of their best players.

I will, however, give you a few things that will be fun to watch for. For starters, the Timberwolves brought back Greg Monroe before their last game, but his re-appearance did not happen on Friday night. Instead, we should expect for him to get a ton of action tonight as the Wolves are resting Karl-Anthony Towns in preparation for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

It will also be good to see some longer extended minutes for Jaylen Nowell tonight, whom, to Wolves’ fans disapproval, has seen his minute load drop lately. Also, we can also be almost assured that MVP chants will (rightfully) rain down for Jake Layman at some point in this game.

As for the Bulls, they also will be without their top studs. This will more so be a matchup of the Windy City Bulls vs. the Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels led Timberwolves.

Regardless, it is the last regular season game for Wolves fans to see their squad before Target Center gets ready to host some playoff basketball. The arena should be electric tonight, regardless of stars being out, as fans celebrate a fantastic regular season for the Wolves.

Looking Ahead

The Play-In schedule is also officially set, with the Wolves set to play the Clippers at 8:30 PM CT on Tuesday.

2022 NBA Play-In Tournament pic.twitter.com/Z6RrZyN6Jl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2022

Injury Reports

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs Chicago:



QUESTIONABLE

Beverley - Right Ankle Soreness

Russell - Non-Covid Illness



OUT

Towns - Rest — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 9, 2022

The Wolves are resting Towns, as I previously stated. D’Angelo Russell was listed as questionable yesterday along with Patrick Beverley. According to Chris Finch pre-game, Towns and Russell are the only two Wolves not available tonight.

According to the Bulls’ injury report, Chicago will be without the following players:

Lonzo Ball

Alex Caruso

DeMar DeRozan

Zach LaVine

Matt Thomas

Nikola Vucevic

Coby White

As I have already implied, this game means less than nothing to everyone involved, hence the depleted rosters, but it still should be an absolute blast.

I just wanted to give you, the readers, a shoutout for following my work, along with the rest of our fantastic team at Canis, for this season. You make it possible for us to cover games and enjoy the Wolves in the way that we do. So, thank you!