Canis Pulsus - Vol. XVII: Final Report Cards

We made it. We’ve finally hit game 82 in a wild season that no one expected. Actually, 4 of you actually expected this. In Canis Pulsus Vol. XII, 57 CH members voted and our very own Frank N Hoops, kdukart, Seabiscuit, and Snoekenbijter predicted a 46-36 record! Your prize is this acknowledgement and my respect.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XVII.

Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be preparing to win our 32nd consecutive championship right now. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Minnesota Timberwolves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your grades as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who gave Leandro Bolmaro an A+ (Sorry, that’s me). Once the survey closes, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be snail mailed to everyone’s parents.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XVII - Final Semester Report Cards

Vote link: https://forms.gle/JwN43WgmA2ND8ZMb7

*Voting ends Tuesday, 4/12*

Grade each player’s performance so far this season. Grade the coaching staff’s performance so far this season. Grade the front office’s performance so far this season. Grade ownership’s performance so far this season. Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs? With the regular season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Previous Canis Pulsus Results: