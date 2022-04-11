Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Mega Preview of Wolves-Clippers

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Los Angeles Clippers writers Lucas Hann and Robert Flom of 213Hoops to preview the Minnesota Timberwolves/Los Angeles Clippers matchup from the perspective of the opponent. We dig into the four matchups these two teams have had this season — and acknowledge that this matchups are only so relevant, given how much the Clippers have evolved since the beginning of the season. Topics include:
- The Chris Finch vs. Ty Lue chess match
- The role Patrick Beverley will play, given his familiarity with the Clippers
- How the Wolves will handle the Batum-Zubac double look on KAT, and how the Clippers can throw different personnel into that coverage
- Paul George’s shot selection and the way he might pursue the Wolves aggressive defensive coverage schemes
- The role the benches will play
- Our predictions for the matchup
