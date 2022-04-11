 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Mega Preview of Wolves-Clippers

By Dane Moore
Houston Rockets v LA Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Los Angeles Clippers writers Lucas Hann and Robert Flom of 213Hoops to preview the Minnesota Timberwolves/Los Angeles Clippers matchup from the perspective of the opponent. We dig into the four matchups these two teams have had this season — and acknowledge that this matchups are only so relevant, given how much the Clippers have evolved since the beginning of the season. Topics include:

  • The Chris Finch vs. Ty Lue chess match
  • The role Patrick Beverley will play, given his familiarity with the Clippers
  • How the Wolves will handle the Batum-Zubac double look on KAT, and how the Clippers can throw different personnel into that coverage
  • Paul George’s shot selection and the way he might pursue the Wolves aggressive defensive coverage schemes
  • The role the benches will play
  • Our predictions for the matchup
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

