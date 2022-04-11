Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Mega Preview of Wolves-Clippers

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Los Angeles Clippers writers Lucas Hann and Robert Flom of 213Hoops to preview the Minnesota Timberwolves/Los Angeles Clippers matchup from the perspective of the opponent. We dig into the four matchups these two teams have had this season — and acknowledge that this matchups are only so relevant, given how much the Clippers have evolved since the beginning of the season. Topics include:

The Chris Finch vs. Ty Lue chess match

The role Patrick Beverley will play, given his familiarity with the Clippers

How the Wolves will handle the Batum-Zubac double look on KAT, and how the Clippers can throw different personnel into that coverage

Paul George’s shot selection and the way he might pursue the Wolves aggressive defensive coverage schemes

The role the benches will play

Our predictions for the matchup

