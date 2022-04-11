Dane Moore NBA Podcast: On To The Play-In

On today’s show, we recap our final regular season game of the year for the Minnesota Timberwolves and look for nuggets from this game that are relevant as we look forward to the play-in and playoffs. We also reflect on a 46-36 season now in the books and compare this first the Wolves have taken the first steps that the Houston Rockets took a decade ago, when Chris Finch was an assistant on Kevin McHale’s staff. We also talk about what we saw in Greg Monroe’s return and discuss what Nate Knight’s future with the Wolves might be.

Comparing the 2021-22 Wolves to the 2012-13 Rockets

Finch hints at how the Wolves might pursue the Clippers matchup

What Greg Monroe showed in his return on Sunday that leads us to believe he might be able to contribute in the postseason

Nate Knight’s future with the Timberwolves

