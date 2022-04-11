Timberwolves Sign Head Coach Chris Finch to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced earlier today that the team has signed Head Coach Chris Finch to a multi-year contract extension, while also announcing contract extensions for the team’s coaching staff. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“I am thankful to Glen, Becky and the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment,” said Finch. “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

“I am excited that Chris will be leading our team for years to come,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta. “His leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured great improvement on both ends of the court. We look forward to the start of the postseason tomorrow night and building towards more success in the future.”

“Chris has done a tremendous job creating stability and consistency for this franchise and building a winning mentality,” said the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group. “We look forward to supporting him throughout the years while he continues achieving the goals he and his staff have set out for the team.”

Finchy wrapped up his second season as the Timberwolves head coach after being hired in February of 2021. His 62 total wins over the last two seasons rank fourth in team history and his .504 winning percentage ranks second behind Flip Saunders’ mark of .521.

This season, Finch and the coaching staff led the Timberwolves to a 46-36 record, the seventh-best record in club history, including a 26-15 record at Target Center and a 32-20 record against the Western Conference, the second time since 2004-05 with 30+ wins against the West. With the 136-130 victory over the Denver Nuggets on April 1, the Wolves finished the season 12-4 against Northwest Division foes, the most division wins by the team since the division was formed in 2004 and just the third time since 2004 winning 10+ division games. Additionally, Minnesota finished the season winning 10 straight games against Northwest division opponents, the most since 2004. The team finished the 2021-22 campaign with 20 road wins for the first time since the 2004-05 season and just the fifth time winning 20+ road games.

Under the staff’s tutelage, this season the Timberwolves led the NBA in points per game (115.9 ppg), the first time in franchise history that the team has led the league in scoring, surpassing the club record of 113.3 ppg in 2019-20. Minnesota additionally led the league in three-pointers made (1,211), ranked seventh in assists (25.6 apg) and tied for sixth in offensive rating (a franchise-high 113.8). On the defensive end, Minnesota led the league in opponent turnovers per game (16.3). Those turnovers led to 19.8 points off turnovers per game, leading the NBA in the category. The Timberwolves forced 1,339 turnovers this season, first in the NBA in the category. The team finished the season tied for third in blocks (5.6 bpg) and tied for third in steals (8.8 spg).

Simply put, this is FANTASTIC news for the Timberwolves organization. As the numbers above show, Finch has played a massive role in turning this entire thing around, and having him (and his entire coaching staff) re-signed for the foreseeable future is yet another step towards building something that is both successful AND sustainable.

Congrats Coach!