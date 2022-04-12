Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Chris Hine On Anthony Edwards + Finch’s Extension

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine of The Star Tribune to discuss Chris’s feature story on what made Anthony Edwards. Dane and Chris also discuss Chris Finch’s newly minted contract extension with the Wolves and they also get into what lies ahead in the play-in tournament. Topics today include:

Chris’ feature story reported from Atlanta on the joy within Anthony Edwards that fuels who Ant has become as a basketball player and person

Chris Finch signing a contract extension in advance of the play-in tournament

The importance of the alignment between Finch and Sachin Gupta

Looking ahead to the play-in matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the different paths that will materialize based on Tuesday’s result

If you have not yet read Chris’s feature on Anthony Edwards, you can do so here: