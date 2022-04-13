Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 71 - Season Awards Picks & the Future of Sports Betting in MN with Johnny Avello

Today’s show is the Season Finale Awards Show! Doug and Brendan talk about their picks for all of the prestigious awards around the NBA, including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, 6th Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, and Coach of the Year.

The duo definitely did not agree on all their votes, including their picks for both Rookie if the Year AND Most Valuable Player!

Then, in a separate conversation, Brendan sits down with Johnny Avello, a renowned sports oddsmaker, to talk about the potential of sports betting becoming legalized in the State of Minnesota and what that could mean for sports fans across the Land of 10,000 Lakes!

Here all that, and more, on the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast!

