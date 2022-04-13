Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Wolves Are Headed To The Playoffs w/ Kyle Theige

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige to record an instant reaction episode after the Minnesota Timberwolves play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers. A reflection on not only what happened in the game but why this matters for this fanbase, organization, roster, front office and coaching staff. We celebrate the performances of Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Chris Finch, and acknowledge that this was Karl-Anthony Towns’ worst game of his career. Topics today include:

Wolves back?

Attempting to articulate the wild environment at Target Center

The explosion of Anthony Edwards onto the scene

D’Angelo Russell stepping in exactly when the Wolves needed him

Acknowledging Karl-Anthony Towns’ disastrous performance while noting that he has the opportunity to make up for it in Memphis

Patrick Beverley getting his vengeance

Chris Finch doing what it took to make it work

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).