Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Playoff Schedule Announced

The schedule for the first round playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies has officially been announced, with Game 1 of the series tipping off this Saturday afternoon:

As the tweet above details, the Wolves and Grizzlies will have two days off between Game 1 and Game 2, and then return back to Minneapolis for Games 3-4 starting next Thursday. Having the three home games for the Wolves be on a Thursday, Saturday, and (potentially) Friday is pretty fantastic, especially from “let’s get hydrated before the game so Target Center is an electricity factory” perspective.

Like other first round playoff matchups, most of the game times in this series have not yet been announced, but as more information becomes available, we will definitely keep everyone posted here at Canis Hoopus.

We’ll have PLENTY more coverage here at the site leading up to Game 1 on Saturday, including in-depth series previews and matchup breakdowns about how the Timberwolves stack up against their first round opponent. Until then, I hope everyone can continue to celebrate and enjoy Tuesday night’s victory, no matter what LaVelle Neal might say.