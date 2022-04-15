Wolvescast 190: Paste Pot Patty

Following one of the most improbable wins in Timberwolves history, Minnesota is moving on to the first round of the playoffs! The team, the state and your hosts have no problem celebrating that fact! The longest running podcast in Timberwolves history breaks down the experience of being at the game and reveling in the team finally breaking through. Also a preview of the Memphis series, predicting the future, Glue Girl, shoes, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Glen Taylor’s Super Extra-Crispy Chicken Nuggets

