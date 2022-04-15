Patrick Beverley Fined $30,000 By NBA For “Egregious” Use Of Profanity

The NBA announced yesterday morning that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley had been fined $30,000 for “inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/or12JGdCAe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2022

Technically speaking, Beverley did use some spicy language on Tuesday night, both during his postgame media availability as well as during an Instagram Live session in the locker room, but including the term “egregious” in this press release by the NBA is... well... egregious in and of itself.

The fine was actually announced on Thursday at 11:30am, which was the exact same time that the Timberwolves were practicing. Shortly there after, someone must have informed Beverley about the suspension, which resulted in Pat sending out this tweet:

While the Timberwolves’ veteran was technically fined for his adult language and NOT for having an adult beverage during his postgame media session, it did seem only fair that the fine folks at Bud Light step up to cover the fine, especially after Beverley gave the company so much free publicity after the game.

The folks at @budlight should cover this fine for Patrick Beverley considering all the free exposure he gave them postgame. https://t.co/fJvLh37wdg — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) April 14, 2022

Ironically enough, just a few hours after the fine was announced by the NBA, the official Bud Light Twitter account sent out this response:

hey @patbev21 say the word and we'll have these waiting for you at the post-win pressers. https://t.co/oDbYfzog4c pic.twitter.com/jjVDpvoIRV — Bud Light (@budlight) April 14, 2022

Beverley immediately responded and seemed more than willing to accept a few free customized “Bev Lights” cans:

Please and Thank You https://t.co/YhmdmGlW6v — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 14, 2022

Always the forward-thinker, Beverley (or someone close to Beverley) also apparently setup a Venmo account to help pay the latest fine, and Pat tweeted out the QR code for anyone interested in donating:

Similar to the situation that took place earlier in the week with Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman, I’d imagine that Pat Bev will eventually use whatever money he received via Venmo and donate it to a charity of his choice. Regardless of how all of this plays out, Thursday was a pretty memorable day on “Wolves Twitter,” and I’d expect a lot more exciting moments over the next week or so as the Timberwolves kick off only their second playoff series in the last 18 years.