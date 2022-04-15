Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 72 - Shy Brown Joins to Talk Grizzlies vs. Wolves First Round Matchup

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves podcast, hosts Brendan Hedtke (@B_HedtkeNBA) and Doug West (@dougwestbball) are joined by the host of the Bleav in Grizzlies Podcast, Shy Brown (@SharonShyBrown) to discuss the upcoming Western Conference Playoff series between the 2nd seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the 7th seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

The trio discusses the importance of the previous 4 regular season meetings, the Timberwolves “excessive” celebration after their Play-In game win, the potential impact of Dillon Brooks, and who could be the X-Factor in the series.

