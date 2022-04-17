Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On Winning Game 1 In Memphis

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Dane and Britt breakdown Anthony Edwards’ 36-point night, Karl-Anthony Towns major bounce back performance and how the Wolves other pieces also came to play. They also look at how Ja Morant countered the Wolves’ defensive attack to the tune of 20 free throw attempts and discuss what adjustments might be coming before Game 2.

Anthony Edwards, again, showing up with the lights on as the best player on the floor

Karl-Anthony Towns playing a disciplined and effective game, rebounding from a disappointing play-in loss

The Wolves defensive coverage on Ja Morant and how Morant countered the Wolves’ high wall look

The production from Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels

Comparing the Wolves to the 17-18 Pelicans’ success

The Naz Reid minutes

What we’re expecting in Game 2

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).