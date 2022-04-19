Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 73 - Anthony Edwards Is a STAR & Adjustments for Game 2

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast, hosts Brendan Hedtke and Doug West break down the Minnesota Timberwolves victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Timberwolves were on the road in Memphis and were able to take control of the game and will themselves to victory.

Brendan and Doug break down the stars of the game, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the helpful second tier guys like Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels, and then talk about where the Wolves can improve going forward.

Then, the pair looks into the possible adjustments that both teams can make going forward and how that might affect the outcome of the series.

All that, and more, on the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast!

