Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On KAT and the Wolves Over Jokic

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss just an excellent basketball game in Denver on Friday night between the Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including perhaps the best center duel we’ve seen in the NBA this season. In addition to discussing the Towns and Jokic matchup, we discuss the role the surrounding pieces enhanced the game — or in the case of the Nuggets, hurt their changes of coming out with the win. We bounce around quite a bit, but here are a few of the topics we hit on:

KAT’s internal belief that he can take Jokic

The surrounding contributions of not only Edwards and Russell, but also the critical role Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince played in the win

The difference between the play-in and getting the six seed

Britt’s most recent column on three concerns that linger as the season comes to a close

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).