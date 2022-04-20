Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Tied 1-1 Going Back To Minnesota

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 loss in Memphis on Tuesday evening. In a 28-point loss, obviously a lot went wrong for the Wolves. But we try to distinguish if what worked for the Grizzlies in this game are temporary or permanent solutions. Those topics include:

Karl-Anthony Towns’ foul trouble and how that empowered Memphis to effectively go small (taking Steven Adams out of the rotation)

Anthony Edwards’ lack of offensive rhythm and poor shot selection

D’Angelo Russell’s in ability to get his offense going again

After surviving on the glass in Game 1, struggling to defensively rebound in Game 2

Naz Reid and the minutes KAT is off the floor in this series

The value of being able to go home and play in front of the Target Center crowd

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).