Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Tied 1-1 Going Back To Minnesota

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 loss in Memphis on Tuesday evening. In a 28-point loss, obviously a lot went wrong for the Wolves. But we try to distinguish if what worked for the Grizzlies in this game are temporary or permanent solutions. Those topics include:
- Karl-Anthony Towns’ foul trouble and how that empowered Memphis to effectively go small (taking Steven Adams out of the rotation)
- Anthony Edwards’ lack of offensive rhythm and poor shot selection
- D’Angelo Russell’s in ability to get his offense going again
- After surviving on the glass in Game 1, struggling to defensively rebound in Game 2
- Naz Reid and the minutes KAT is off the floor in this series
- The value of being able to go home and play in front of the Target Center crowd
