Canis Pulsus - Vol. XIX: Memories Edition

We could all use a little walk down memory lane to brighten our spirits!

By Leo Sun
/ new

What an up-and-down past 10 days of basketball, huh? From top of the world, to (apparently) bottom, it’s not often we even get to enjoy Minnesota Timberwolves basketball this late into the month. Though the journey may still be far from over (#WolvesInSix), let’s take a moment to recognize our favorite parts of the regular season with...

Canis Pulsus Vol. XIX.

Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of ESPN, we would be getting Ant content every single day. So now is your moment to create your own #SCTop10 #SCTop5. What are your favorite regular season moments both on and off the court? (Play-in and playoff memories not considered for this edition)

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your votes as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who wrote in McKinley Wright IV G-league games as your favorite ones. Once the survey closes, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be sent to ESPN for a feature story.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XIX - Memories Edition

Vote link: https://forms.gle/6MEzXr9psSLM6BNw8
*Voting ends Monday, 4/25*

  1. Rank your top 5 games of the regular season.
  2. Rank your top 3 non-basketball moments of the regular season.
  3. My current feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Previous Canis Pulsus Results:

Canis Pulsus Vol. 1 - NBA Draft Edition Results
Canis Pulsus Vol. 2 - Offseason Edition Results
Canis Pulsus Vol. 3 - Season Prediction Edition Results
Canis Pulsus Vol. 4 - Quarterly Report Results
Canis Pulsus Vol. 5 - Coaching Change Edition Results
Canis Pulsus Vol. 6 - First Semester Grades
Canis Pulsus Vol. 7 - 3rd Quarter Report
Canis Pulsus Vol. 8 - Hoopus Awards
Canis Pulsus Vol. 9 - Final Grades and Awards
Canis Pulsus Vol. X - 2021 NBA Draft & Free Agency Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. XI - Ben Simmons Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. XII - ‘21-’22 Predictions
Canis Pulsus Vol. XIII - Quarterly Report 1
Canis Pulsus Vol. XIV - Semester 1 Report Cards
Canis Pulsus Vol. XV - Trade Deadline Reactions
Canis Pulsus Vol. XVI - Quarterly Report 3 Results
Canis Pulsus Vol. XVII - Final Report Cards

