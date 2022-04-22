What an up-and-down past 10 days of basketball, huh? From top of the world, to (apparently) bottom, it’s not often we even get to enjoy Minnesota Timberwolves basketball this late into the month. Though the journey may still be far from over (#WolvesInSix), let’s take a moment to recognize our favorite parts of the regular season with...

Canis Pulsus Vol. XIX.

Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of ESPN, we would be getting Ant content every single day. So now is your moment to create your own #SCTop10 #SCTop5. What are your favorite regular season moments both on and off the court? (Play-in and playoff memories not considered for this edition)

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your votes as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who wrote in McKinley Wright IV G-league games as your favorite ones. Once the survey closes, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be sent to ESPN for a feature story.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XIX - Memories Edition

Vote link: https://forms.gle/6MEzXr9psSLM6BNw8

*Voting ends Monday, 4/25*

Rank your top 5 games of the regular season. Rank your top 3 non-basketball moments of the regular season. My current feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Previous Canis Pulsus Results: