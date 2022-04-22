Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Crumble In Game 3

On today’s show, we get into Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies first round matchup, highlighting what went into the Wolves building two separate 20-point leads only to watch both leads crumble away. An obvious key area to focus on in this game was Karl-Anthony Towns, who not only got in foul trouble again in this matchup but also took a career-low of four shots in the loss. Topics today include:
- Why did KAT only shoot four shots?
- Jaren Jackson Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns showing off chronic foul problems that have plagued both players for their entire career
- Chris Finch opting to save timeouts rather than using them during Memphis’ run
- Should Finch be anticipating foul trouble from KAT?
- Patrick Beverley effectively attacking Ja Morant, and why that could be valuable if it sustains throughout the series
- Anthony Edwards hurts his knee, fades away
- What needs to be different in Game 4
