Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Crumble In Game 3

On today’s show, we get into Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies first round matchup, highlighting what went into the Wolves building two separate 20-point leads only to watch both leads crumble away. An obvious key area to focus on in this game was Karl-Anthony Towns, who not only got in foul trouble again in this matchup but also took a career-low of four shots in the loss. Topics today include:

Why did KAT only shoot four shots?

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns showing off chronic foul problems that have plagued both players for their entire career

Chris Finch opting to save timeouts rather than using them during Memphis’ run

Should Finch be anticipating foul trouble from KAT?

Patrick Beverley effectively attacking Ja Morant, and why that could be valuable if it sustains throughout the series

Anthony Edwards hurts his knee, fades away

What needs to be different in Game 4

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).