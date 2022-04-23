Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 74 - Wolves Drop Games 2 & 3 to Memphis and It’s Time to Talk About KAT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost consecutive games in their first round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies after an impressive performance in Game 1 to take control of home court advantage.

Now, the script has flipped again as Memphis regained control of home court, but also took all the momentum. They blew the Wolves out in Game 2 and came back from two 25+ point deficits to win at Target Center in Game 3, a game in which the Wolves had all but won at multiple points in the contest.

On this episode of Bleav in Timberwolves, hosts Brendan and Doug breakdown what went wrong in those games, how the Wolves can bounce back, and if this is a referendum on Karl-Anthony Towns’ ability to be an impactful player in the NBA Playoffs.

Please leave a rating and subscribe/follow the podcast on your favorite platform!