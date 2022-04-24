Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves (Bounce) Back in Game 4 with Kyle Theige

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of CanisHoopus.com to reflect on and enjoy the Minnesota Timberwolves bounce back performance in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Karl-Anthony Towns puts Game 3 behind him, Ja Morant is stifled, Jordan McLaughlin goes off, the environment at Target Center, another protester — we cover it all before heading off to Memphis for Game 5.
- Karl-Anthony Towns bounces back with a 33-point, 14-rebound performance
- The Wolves effectively forces the Memphis offense away from Ja Morant
- Jordan McLaughlin, after not playing at all in Game 3, delivers as the most valuable piece in Game 4
- Gotta talk about another protester
- Another mysterious Anthony Edwards injury that again wasn’t actually an injury
- Also a bounce back game from Chris Finch 48 hours after timeout-gate in Game 3
