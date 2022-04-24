Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves (Bounce) Back in Game 4 with Kyle Theige

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of CanisHoopus.com to reflect on and enjoy the Minnesota Timberwolves bounce back performance in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Karl-Anthony Towns puts Game 3 behind him, Ja Morant is stifled, Jordan McLaughlin goes off, the environment at Target Center, another protester — we cover it all before heading off to Memphis for Game 5.

Karl-Anthony Towns bounces back with a 33-point, 14-rebound performance

The Wolves effectively forces the Memphis offense away from Ja Morant

Jordan McLaughlin, after not playing at all in Game 3, delivers as the most valuable piece in Game 4

Gotta talk about another protester

Another mysterious Anthony Edwards injury that again wasn’t actually an injury

Also a bounce back game from Chris Finch 48 hours after timeout-gate in Game 3

