Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves (Bounce) Back in Game 4 with Kyle Theige

By Dane Moore and Kyle Theige
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of CanisHoopus.com to reflect on and enjoy the Minnesota Timberwolves bounce back performance in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Karl-Anthony Towns puts Game 3 behind him, Ja Morant is stifled, Jordan McLaughlin goes off, the environment at Target Center, another protester — we cover it all before heading off to Memphis for Game 5.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns bounces back with a 33-point, 14-rebound performance
  • The Wolves effectively forces the Memphis offense away from Ja Morant
  • Jordan McLaughlin, after not playing at all in Game 3, delivers as the most valuable piece in Game 4
  • Gotta talk about another protester
  • Another mysterious Anthony Edwards injury that again wasn’t actually an injury
  • Also a bounce back game from Chris Finch 48 hours after timeout-gate in Game 3
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

