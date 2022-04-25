Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Wolves Winning Game 4

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to breakdown Game 4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves/Memphis Grizzlies series and to look ahead at what sort of adjustments might come to define the rest of the series. A lot of today’s show focuses on what Memphis has find to work and what questions they may not have answers for. Also lots on Karl-Anthony Towns bouncing back and Jordan McLaughlin, almost out of nowhere, delivering in a big way.

Why the reaction to Game 3 was over the top and not a fair example of “Minnesota sports all over again”

The Wolves needing to pick their poison between Ja Morant and Desmond Bane

Patrick Beverley making Morant work on both ends

Why aren’t Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke sharing the floor more

The role of the refs in a foul-heavy series

JMAC!

Jarred Vanderbilt delivering in Games 3 + 4 and Karl-Anthony Towns facilitating that delivery

Rest of series predictions

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).