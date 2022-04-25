 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Wolves Winning Game 4

By Dane Moore
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to breakdown Game 4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves/Memphis Grizzlies series and to look ahead at what sort of adjustments might come to define the rest of the series. A lot of today’s show focuses on what Memphis has find to work and what questions they may not have answers for. Also lots on Karl-Anthony Towns bouncing back and Jordan McLaughlin, almost out of nowhere, delivering in a big way.

  • Why the reaction to Game 3 was over the top and not a fair example of “Minnesota sports all over again”
  • The Wolves needing to pick their poison between Ja Morant and Desmond Bane
  • Patrick Beverley making Morant work on both ends
  • Why aren’t Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke sharing the floor more
  • The role of the refs in a foul-heavy series
  • JMAC!
  • Jarred Vanderbilt delivering in Games 3 + 4 and Karl-Anthony Towns facilitating that delivery
  • Rest of series predictions
