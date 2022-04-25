Wolvescast 191: Focused Voltage

What a week of PLAYOFF Timberwolves basketball! This first round series against Memphis has been nothing short of incredible. We’ve had soaring highs, crushing lows and on-court protests galore! As we head into the second week of the postseason the Wolves and Grizzlies are all knotted up at two games a piece. On this episode of Wolvescast special guest host Robert fills in for Neil and chats with Scott about this fantastic series!

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Karl Sr and Tee Morant.