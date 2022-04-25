Dane Moore NBA Podcast: From The Grizzlies Perspective with Chris Herrington

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Chris Herrington, a Memphis Grizzlies columnist for The Daily Memphian. Chris and Dane dig into what has gone into Ja Morant’s performance through the first four games of the series. Also a lot of attention is paid to the Karl-Anthony Towns versus the Memphis Grizzlies frontcourt matchup. Officiating in the series, Jackson Jr.s’ disappointing start, x-factor, series predictions and more.

What is up with Ja Morant in this series? Is he hurt?

Should Morant be guarding D’Angelo Russell?

Why the Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke frontcourt is the Grizzlies best matchup for KAT

Chaotic officiating in the series, both ways

DLo from the Memphis perspective

Is there a Minnesota Timberwolves counter for Brandon Clarke’s style of play and impact

Our final series predictions for Wolves-Grizzlies

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).