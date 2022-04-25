 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: From The Grizzlies Perspective with Chris Herrington

By Dane Moore
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Chris Herrington, a Memphis Grizzlies columnist for The Daily Memphian. Chris and Dane dig into what has gone into Ja Morant’s performance through the first four games of the series. Also a lot of attention is paid to the Karl-Anthony Towns versus the Memphis Grizzlies frontcourt matchup. Officiating in the series, Jackson Jr.s’ disappointing start, x-factor, series predictions and more.

  • What is up with Ja Morant in this series? Is he hurt?
  • Should Morant be guarding D’Angelo Russell?
  • Why the Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke frontcourt is the Grizzlies best matchup for KAT
  • Chaotic officiating in the series, both ways
  • DLo from the Memphis perspective
  • Is there a Minnesota Timberwolves counter for Brandon Clarke’s style of play and impact
  • Our final series predictions for Wolves-Grizzlies
