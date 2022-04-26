Timberwolves/Grizzlies Game 5: Second Half Thread

After the first 24 minutes of Game 5, the Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Memphis Grizzlies 55-53 at halftime. To ease the burden of our beloved Coral platform, I wanted to put together a quick second half thread for us to use when discussing and analyzing what’s about to take place in the final 24 minutes down at FedExForum.

Well that certainly was ... a half.



Wolves 55, Grizz 53.



Both teams had long stretches of poor play. If the Wolves can limit the turnovers and keep the pressure on the Grizzlies, they'll be in good shape. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 27, 2022

After failing to get off the bus on time and falling behind 13-2 early, the Wolves showed some nice resilience by how they responded in the first quarter (and the first half overall). Minnesota was called for 14 fouls in the first half, compared to just 10 for Memphis, and the Grizzlies parlayed those 14 fouls into an 18-11 FT advantage.

Couple other random thoughts — GREAT Naz Reid minutes, a few big shots early by D’Angelo Russell (need more in the second half), and a few nice defensive possessions by Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels (including this insane block late in the first quarter):

I blacked out after this happened is the game still going on? pic.twitter.com/7j7ssQ5Svu — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) April 27, 2022

24 more minutes left in this one... I need another drink.