Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Immediate Reactions To Game 5 Loss with Jace Frederick

On today’s show, Dane is joined in Memphis by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press to rattle off immediate reactions from the Wolves Game 5 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Wolves giving up an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, a lot of this episode’s focus is on what went into another late-game collapse after having led for the majority of the game.

Memphis thrives by going small with Brandon Clarke at the 5

Why weren’t the Wolves able to punish Memphis’ lack of size in the 4th quarter?

The late-game offense dynamics between Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns

How can the Wolves account for all three of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke?

Can the Wolves, the seemingly better team, rattle off two wins in Games 6 and 7?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).