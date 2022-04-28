2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule Update: Game 6 Time Announced

After the conclusion of two more NBA Playoff series last night (the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets), the NBA officially announced what time on Friday the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will tip off:

Depending on what happened with Wednesday’s games, the Wolves could have played as early as 6:00pm CST or as late as 9:00pm CST. With Denver and Chicago both being eliminated, that means Wolves/Grizzlies will be the only NBA Playoff game on TV on Friday night, which means the national spotlight will shine bright on downtown Minneapolis.

As we always do, we’ll include more information in our game preview before tomorrow night’s tip, but I did want to give everyone a heads up that in addition to being on Bally Sports North, Friday night’s game will also be on ESPN. No official word yet on who will be calling that game for ESPN (or who will be officiating the game), but credit to our guy Jack Borman for putting a few puzzle pieces together to come up with this:

In honor of @JaceFrederick falling to the NFT boys...



The Timberwolves are one-point underdogs for tomorrow night's Game 6.



Scott Foster is off today after reffing in Milwaukee last night. Ed Malloy is also off....



Have to think one of them is in Minneapolis tomorrow night. — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) April 28, 2022

By now, we all know the Timberwolves history with Ed Malloy, but I should add that if Scott Foster gets the call, I’d feel pretty, pretty, pretty good about this series getting pushed to Game 7. Just a hunch.

IF this series does ultimately extend to a Game 7 on Sunday (feverishly knocks on wood), I believe the tip time for that one would be 2:30pm CST, and would be broadcast on ABC (in addition to BSN).

But for now, all the attention and focus goes directly to Game 6. If this truly is the last Timberwolves home game for the season, I expect the combination of a semi-late tip + Friday night to create the loudest and most chaotic atmosphere that Target Center has seen all year. Be loud and be proud.

As Karl-Anthony Towns said after Game 5, “48 minutes. Time to show out.”