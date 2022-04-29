Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Previewing Game 6 + More Memphis Perspective w/ Keith Parish

On today’s show, we will do both a preview of Game 6 from the Minnesota Timberwolves perspective, with audio clips from Chris Finch, Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley, and then also have Keith Parish, who covers the Memphis Grizzlies, join the show to give some more perspective on where Memphis is at entering Game 6. Everything to get us ready for Friday’s elimination game.
- Malik Beasley on why the Wolves feel like this series should already be over and the confidence of the group entering Game 6
- Chris Finch on Memphis’s blueprint to winning Games 2, 3 and 5
- Anthony Edwards on solving the rebounding issues and late-game offensive execution issues
- Keith Parish joins to give the Memphis perspective entering Game 6
- What are the Memphis and Minnesota x-factors that will need to come together for either team to win?
Loading comments...