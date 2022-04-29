Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 75 - Wolves Blow Another Lead, But the Series Isn’t Over Yet

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Tuesday night. They fall to 3-2 in the series and face an elimination game on Friday night in Minneapolis.

On this newest episode of Bleav in Timberwolves, hosts Brendan Hedtke and Doug West break down the Wolves win in Game 4 and blown lead in Game 5. They look into what went right, what went wrong, and how they can approach the remainder of this series.

The pair discusses the keys to winning Game 6, how Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards can continue their solid play, how D’Angelo Russell can get it going, and which other players can have a huge impact on this series. Then, they duo looks at the confidence level they have in this team to force a game 7.

