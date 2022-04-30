Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Reflecting On The Season + Immediate Reactions From Game 6 w/ Kyle Theige

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of CanisHoopus to give immediate reactions from Game 6 and to reflect on the Minnesota Timberwolves season that was. Dane and Kyle get into what we learned this season about this team and discuss what this team still has to learn themselves, here in the first step of their build.

Reflecting on a loss that stings in a season that exceeded expectations

These playoffs establishing who Anthony Edwards is becoming

Excitement about the future of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels

The role of Chris Finch

D’Angelo Russell’s struggles in this series

Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance in this series and the supermax contract he could potentially sign this summer

Having a front row seat to watching the Timberwolves fanbase fall back in love with this team

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).