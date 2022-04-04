Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Big 3 Keeps Rolling In Houston

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves eventually taking care of business in Houston against the Rockets, in a game fueled by elite offense and often non-existent defense. While it wasn’t a well-rounded performance, it was the second consecutive game that all three of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have produced in tandem. So we look back at the production of the Big 3 this season and wonder out loud about what level they can get to in the playoffs.
- The KAT + Ant + DLo trio’s effectiveness this season compared to other Big 3s
- The role of Chris Finch’s ability to relate to the KAT + Ant + DLo as people
- The impact of Malik Beasley’s presence around the Big 3
- Jordan McLaughlin now providing shooting in addition to his usual under the radar impact
